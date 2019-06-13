Altoona beats Portland 5-2

ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) -- Ryan Peurifoy and Alfredo Reyes scored on an error in the fifth inning, leading the Altoona Curve to a 5-2 win over the Portland Sea Dogs on Thursday.

The play came in the midst of a four-run inning and gave the Curve a 3-2 lead. Later in the inning, Bralin Jackson hit an RBI single, driving in Jared Oliva.

The Curve tacked on another run in the eighth when Arden Pabst hit an RBI double, driving in Bligh Madris.

Altoona right-hander James Marvel (6-5) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on just three hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Matthew Kent (1-2) took the loss in the Eastern League game after allowing four runs and four hits over 4 2/3 innings.