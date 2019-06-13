Way’s double leads Mobile to 2-1 win over Mississippi

PEARL, Miss. (AP) -- Bo Way hit a run-scoring double in the eighth inning, leading the Mobile BayBears to a 2-1 win over the Mississippi Braves on Thursday.

Jhoan Urena scored on the play after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a ground out by Erick Salcedo and then went to third on a double by Way.

In the top of the first, Mobile took the lead on a single by Urena that scored Jahmai Jones. Mississippi answered in the bottom of the inning when Cristian Pache hit a solo home run.

Isaac Mattson (1-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Jeremy Walker (1-5) took the loss in the Southern League game.

With the win, Mobile improved to 8-3 against Mississippi this season.