Molina leads Bowie to 9-4 win over New Hampshire

BOWIE, Md. (AP) -- Marcos Molina allowed just five hits over seven innings, leading the Bowie Baysox over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats in a 9-4 win on Thursday. The Baysox swept the three-game series with the win.

Molina (4-5) picked up the win after he struck out five and walked one while allowing three runs.

Bowie went up 5-0 in the second after Yusniel Diaz hit a three-run home run.

The Baysox later added three runs in the fourth and one in the eighth. In the fourth, Ademar Rifaela hit a bases-clearing triple, while Preston Palmeiro hit an RBI double in the eighth.

Patrick Murphy (4-7) went four innings, allowing eight runs and 10 hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out two and walked two.

Kevin Smith homered and tripled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple for the Fisher Cats.

Bowie improved to 5-1 against New Hampshire this season.