Medina, Smith carry Charleston to 10-0 win over Greenville

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) -- Canaan Smith hit a pair of two-run home runs and three hits, and Luis Medina didn't allow a hit in six innings as the Charleston RiverDogs defeated the Greenville Drive 10-0 on Thursday.

Medina (1-4) struck out three and walked two to get the win.

In the bottom of the first, Charleston took the lead on a home run by Smith that scored Anthony Seigler. The RiverDogs then added two runs in the fifth and six in the seventh. In the fifth, Smith hit a two-run home run, while Kyle Gray hit a bases-clearing triple in the seventh.

Chris Machamer (2-3) went five innings, allowing four runs and seven hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out three and walked one.

The Drive were blanked for the fourth time this season, while the RiverDogs' staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.

Charleston improved to 6-2 against Greenville this season.