Man City handed benign start to Premier League title defense
Manchester City will begin its Premier League title defense away to West Ham and only plays one of the so-called "Big 6" teams in its first 11 games of the season.
The Premier League fixtures for the 2019-20 campaign were announced Thursday, with Liverpool — the team that pushed City all the way last season — hosting the opening match against promoted Norwich.
The highlight of the opening round of fixtures is Manchester United at home to Chelsea.
City hosts Tottenham, which finished fourth last season, in its second game and then doesn't play another major rival until visiting Liverpool in early November.
That begins a tough run of games for Pep Guardiola's team, with Chelsea, Man United and Arsenal being three of its next five opponents.
