Padres look to end 4-game losing streak against Rockies

San Diego Padres (33-35, fourth in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (35-32, second in the NL West)

Denver; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego enters the game as losers of their last four games.

The Rockies are 11-10 against teams from the NL West. Colorado ranks fifth in the majors in hitting with a .261 batting average, David Dahl leads the team with an average of .332.

The Padres are 14-15 against teams from the NL West. San Diego has slugged .407 this season. Hunter Renfroe leads the team with a mark of .597. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado leads the Rockies with 17 home runs and is slugging .598. Dahl is 14-for-40 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Renfroe leads the Padres with 29 extra base hits and has 35 RBIs. Franmil Reyes is 6-for-28 with three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .245 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored by two runs

Padres: 3-7, .218 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Rockies Injuries: Seunghwan Oh: 10-day IL (abdominal), Harrison Musgrave: 60-day IL (elbow), Mike Dunn: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tyler Anderson: 60-day IL (knee), Nolan Arenado: day-to-day (forearm).

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: 10-day IL (forearm), Matt Strahm: 10-day IL (rib), Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 60-day IL (elbow), Dinelson Lamet: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Travis Jankowski: 60-day IL (foot), Franchy Cordero: 10-day IL (elbow).