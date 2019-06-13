Diamondbacks visit the Nationals following Kelly’s strong performance

Arizona Diamondbacks (36-33, third in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (31-36, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zack Greinke (7-2, 2.88 ERA, .94 WHIP, 82 strikeouts) Nationals: Erick Fedde (1-0, 2.94 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

LINE: Diamondbacks favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Merrill Kelly. Kelly pitched 7 2/3 innings, giving up zero runs on three hits with five strikeouts against Philadelphia.

The Nationals are 15-15 on their home turf. The Washington pitching staff owns a team ERA of 4.65, Max Scherzer leads the staff with a mark of 2.83.

The Diamondbacks are 22-17 in road games. Arizona has hit 104 home runs this season, eighth in the National League. Ketel Marte leads the team with 17, averaging one every 16.2 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Rendon leads the Nationals with 35 extra base hits and is slugging .655. Kurt Suzuki is 5-for-14 with two doubles, a home run and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

Eduardo Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 38 extra base hits and is slugging .582. Marte is 14-for-44 with two doubles, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 7-3, .261 batting average, 3.18 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Diamondbacks: 7-3, .231 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Justin Miller: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jeremy Hellickson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Koda Glover: 60-day IL (forearm), Ryan Zimmerman: 10-day IL (foot), Matt Adams: day-to-day (oblique).

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: 10-day IL (forearm), Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), Jon Duplantier: 10-day IL (shoulder), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Blake Swihart: 10-day IL (oblique), Steven Souza Jr.: 10-day IL (knee), Jake Lamb: 10-day IL (quad), Wilmer Flores: 10-day IL (foot).