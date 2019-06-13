France’s homer leads El Paso to 10-9 win over New Orleans

EL PASO, Texas (AP) -- Ty France hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning, leading the El Paso Chihuahuas to a 10-9 win over the New Orleans Baby Cakes on Wednesday.

The home run by France capped a four-run inning and gave the Chihuahuas a 9-7 lead after Luis Urias hit an RBI double earlier in the inning.

Following the big inning, the Baby Cakes tied the game in the eighth inning when Micah Brown hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Lewis Brinson.

The Chihuahuas took the lead for good in the eighth when Seth Mejias-Brean hit a solo home run.

Andres Munoz (2-1) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Parker Bugg (0-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

In the losing effort, the Baby Cakes recorded a season-high 17 base hits. Brinson doubled and singled twice, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple for the Baby Cakes.