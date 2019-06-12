Dillard, White spur Nashville to 2-0 win over Las Vegas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Eli White homered and had two hits, and Tim Dillard allowed just two hits over 5 2/3 innings as the Nashville Sounds defeated the Las Vegas Aviators 2-0 on Wednesday.

Dillard (5-5) picked up the win after he struck out two and walked three.

Nashville scored its runs when Chase d'Arnaud hit a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning and White hit a solo home run in the sixth.

Jake Buchanan (3-5) went six innings, allowing two runs and four hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out three and walked two.

For the Aviators, Nick Martini doubled twice. Las Vegas was held scoreless for the third time this season, while the Nashville staff recorded its second shutout of the year.