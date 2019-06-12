Kansas City hosts Detroit following Junis’ solid outing

Detroit Tigers (24-39, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (21-45, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Kansas; Wednesday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Daniel Norris (2-5, 4.60 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 48 strikeouts) Royals: Danny Duffy (3-3, 4.68 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Jakob Junis. Junis threw seven innings, giving up two runs on five hits with five strikeouts against Detroit.

The Royals are 9-15 against the rest of their division. The Kansas City pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 5.17. Brad Keller leads the team with a 4.29 ERA.

The Tigers are 13-18 in road games. Detroit has hit 56 home runs this season, the lowest total in the American League. JaCoby Jones leads the team with eight, averaging one every 20.6 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Soler leads the Royals with 17 home runs and has 45 RBIs. Cheslor Cuthbert is 12-for-37 with a double, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Kansas City.

Jones leads the Tigers with eight home runs home runs and is slugging .473. Christin Stewart has 15 hits and is batting .357 over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 2-8, .230 batting average, 5.07 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Tigers: 3-7, .271 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Royals Injuries: Trevor Oaks: 60-day IL (hip), Jesse Hahn: 60-day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: day-to-day (leg), Lucas Duda: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Hunter Dozier: 10-day IL (chest), Salvador Perez: 60-day IL (elbow).

Tigers Injuries: Jordan Zimmermann: 10-day IL (elbow), Tyson Ross: 10-day IL (nerve), Matt Moore: 60-day IL (knee), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Jordy Mercer: 10-day IL (quad), Josh Harrison: 60-day IL (hamstring), Niko Goodrum: day-to-day (knee), Jeimer Candelario: 10-day IL (shoulder).