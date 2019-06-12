Boston takes 3-game slide into matchup with Texas

Texas Rangers (36-30, second in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (34-34, third in the AL East)

Boston; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Lance Lynn (7-4, 4.39 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 85 strikeouts) Red Sox: Rick Porcello (4-6, 4.87 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)

LINE: Red Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: Boston enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Red Sox are 15-17 in home games. Boston has a team on-base percentage of .332, good for third in the American League. Mookie Betts leads the club with a mark of .378.

The Rangers are 12-18 in road games. Texas has slugged .452, good for fourth in the majors. Hunter Pence leads the club with a .585 slugging percentage, including 26 extra-base hits and 14 home runs. The Rangers won the last meeting 9-5. Ariel Jurado earned his fourth victory and Pence went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs for Texas. Darwinzon Hernandez registered his first loss for Boston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Bogaerts leads the Red Sox with 13 home runs and is slugging .524. Rafael Devers is 6-for-38 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

Pence leads the Rangers with 14 home runs and is batting .284. Asdrubal Cabrera is 14-for-35 with three doubles, a home run and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 5-5, .246 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Rangers: 7-3, .277 batting average, 4.17 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Red Sox Injuries: Hector Velazquez: 10-day IL (back), Tyler Thornburg: 10-day IL (hip), Brian Johnson: 10-day IL (elbow), Nathan Eovaldi: 10-day IL (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: 60-day IL (knee), Steve Pearce: 10-day IL (back), Mitch Moreland: 10-day IL (quad), Tzu-Wei Lin: 10-day IL (knee).

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: 60-day IL (elbow), Yohander Mendez: 60-day IL (elbow), Taylor Hearn: 60-day IL (elbow), Luke Farrell: 60-day IL (jaw), Kyle Dowdy: 10-day IL (elbow), Scott Heineman: 60-day IL (shoulder), Joey Gallo: 10-day IL (oblique), Willie Calhoun: 10-day IL (quad), Isiah Kiner-Falefa: 10-day IL (finger).