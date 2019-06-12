Senzatela scheduled to start as Colorado hosts Chicago

Chicago Cubs (37-29, second in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (35-31, second in the NL West)

Denver; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Cole Hamels (5-2, 3.25 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 74 strikeouts) Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (5-4, 4.95 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

LINE: Cubs favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 12 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Anthony Rizzo and the Cubs will take on Colorado at Coors Field.

The Rockies are 20-12 on their home turf. Colorado has slugged .453, good for fourth in the National League. Nolan Arenado leads the club with a .598 slugging percentage, including 35 extra-base hits and 17 home runs.

The Cubs are 13-18 on the road. Chicago has hit 106 home runs this season, fifth in the National League. Rizzo leads them with 17, averaging one every 13.6 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arenado leads the Rockies with 17 home runs and has 57 RBIs. Daniel Murphy is 14-for-35 with three doubles, two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Javier Baez leads the Cubs with 36 extra base hits and is batting .295. Kyle Schwarber is 12-for-36 with three doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 6-4, .251 batting average, 3.98 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Cubs: 6-4, .241 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Rockies Injuries: Seunghwan Oh: 10-day IL (left abdominal strain), Harrison Musgrave: 60-day IL (elbow), Mike Dunn: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tyler Anderson: 60-day IL (knee).

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: 60-day IL (hand), Brandon Morrow: 60-day IL (elbow), Kendall Graveman: 60-day IL (elbow), Xavier Cedeno: 10-day IL (wrist), Tony Barnette: 60-day IL (shoulder).