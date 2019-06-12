Scheiner, Larsen lead Modesto to 9-4 win over Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (AP) -- Jake Scheiner hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning, and Jack Larsen doubled and singled twice as the Modesto Nuts topped the Visalia Rawhide 9-4 on Tuesday.

The home run by Scheiner capped a four-run inning and gave the Nuts a 6-1 lead after Connor Kopach hit an RBI double earlier in the inning.

Modesto right-hander Penn Murfee (3-0) picked up the win after allowing two runs on four hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Cole Stapler (3-5) took the loss in the California League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and seven hits over four innings.

Alex King singled three times for the Rawhide.

Despite the loss, Visalia is 11-5 against Modesto this season.