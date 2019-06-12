Sports
Mendoza, Murillo lead Monterrey to 3-1 win over Tijuana
MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) -- Victor Mendoza hit a two-run homer in the first inning, and Agustin Murillo homered and had two hits as the Sultanes de Monterrey topped the Toros de Tijuana 3-1 in the second game of a doubleheader on Tuesday.
The home run by Mendoza scored Ramiro Pena to give the Sultanes a 2-0 lead.
After Monterrey added a run in the fourth on a home run by Murillo, the Toros cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Luis Alfonso Cruz hit an RBI single, driving in Leandro Castro.
Omar Bencomo (4-3) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Tijuana starter Gabriel Garcia (2-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game.
The teams split the doubleheader after Tijuana won the first game 3-2.
