Santana and Zabaleta shut out Clearwater, St. Lucie wins 5-0

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) -- Ervin Santana and Ezequiel Zabaleta combined for a shutout as the St. Lucie Mets beat the Clearwater Threshers 5-0 on Tuesday. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Mets and a four-game winning streak for the Threshers.

Santana (1-1) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked two while allowing four hits over six scoreless innings. Andrew Brown (2-4) went five innings, allowing three runs and five hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out one and walked three.

In the top of the first, St. Lucie grabbed the lead on a solo home run by Jacob Zanon. The Mets then added two runs in both the fourth and seventh innings. In the fourth, Mitch Ghelfi and Manny Rodriguez both drove in a run, while Carlos Cortes hit a two-run single in the seventh.

Zanon homered and singled, scoring two runs in the win.

Clearwater was held off the scoreboard for the sixth time this season, while the St. Lucie staff recorded its seventh shutout of the year.