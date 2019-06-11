Siani, Martinez lift Dayton over West Michigan 5-4

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) -- Michael Siani singled four times, also stealing a base as the Dayton Dragons defeated the West Michigan Whitecaps 5-4 on Tuesday.

Juan Martinez singled three times for Dayton.

Down 2-0, the Dragons tied the game in the third inning when Jay Schuyler hit a two-run double.

The Dragons took the lead for good in the fourth when Martinez scored on a groundout.

West Michigan saw its comeback attempt come up short after Vinny Esposito hit an RBI double in the sixth inning and Ulrich Bojarski hit an RBI single in the ninth to cut the Dayton lead to 5-4.

Eduardo Salazar (4-0) got the win in relief while West Michigan starter Adam Wolf (2-8) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Dayton remains undefeated against West Michigan this season at 4-0.