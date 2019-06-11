Casetta-Stubbs leads West Virginia to 1-0 win over Delmarva

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) -- Damon Casetta-Stubbs allowed just three hits over six innings, leading the West Virginia Power over the Delmarva Shorebirds in a 1-0 win on Tuesday.

Casetta-Stubbs (3-5) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked one.

The game's only run was scored in the bottom of the third inning. After reaching base on an error, Charlie McConnell advanced to second on an error, went to third on a walk by Utah Jones, and then scored on an error.

Drew Rom (4-1) went five innings, allowing one run and one hit in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out eight and walked three.

The Shorebirds were blanked for the fourth time this season, while the Power's staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.