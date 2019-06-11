Washington looks for series sweep against Chicago

Washington Nationals (31-35, fourth in the NL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (31-34, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (5-4, 3.59 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) White Sox: Manny Banuelos (3-4, 7.36 ERA, 1.79 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Washington can secure a series sweep over Chicago with a win.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The White Sox are 17-15 in home games. Chicago has hit 72 home runs as a team this season. Jose Abreu leads the team with 16, averaging one every 16 at-bats.

The Nationals are 16-20 in road games. The Washington pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.61. Max Scherzer leads the team with a 2.83 earned run average. The Nationals won the last meeting 12-1. Anibal Sanchez notched his second victory and Kurt Suzuki went 1-for-4 with a home run and five RBIs for Washington. Odrisamer Despaigne took his first loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abreu leads the White Sox with 52 RBIs and is batting .246. Yoan Moncada has 15 hits and is batting .395 over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Anthony Rendon leads the Nationals with 12 home runs and is batting .316. Brian Dozier is 10-for-27 with three doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .251 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by four runs

Nationals: 7-3, .258 batting average, 3.18 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: 60-day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Jones: 60-day IL (elbow), Jace Fry: 10-day IL (shoulder), Dylan Covey: 10-day IL (right shoulder inflammation), Ryan Burr: 10-day IL (elbow), Jon Jay: 60-day IL (hip), Yoan Moncada: day-to-day (back).

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Justin Miller: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jeremy Hellickson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Koda Glover: 60-day IL (forearm), Ryan Zimmerman: 10-day IL (foot), Matt Adams: day-to-day (oblique).