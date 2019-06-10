Adams, Taylor lead Fayetteville to 8-4 win over Myrtle Beach

FAYETTEVILLE, (AP) -- Jake Adams hit a two-run homer in the first inning, and Chandler Taylor doubled and singled as the Fayetteville Woodpeckers defeated the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 8-4 on Monday.

The home run by Adams scored Jonathan Arauz to give the Woodpeckers a 2-1 lead.

The Woodpeckers later added runs in four additional innings to secure the victory.

Fayetteville right-hander Nivaldo Rodriguez (1-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on just three hits over six innings. Opposing starter Paul Richan (6-3) took the loss in the Carolina League game after giving up four runs and five hits over five innings.

With the win, Fayetteville improved to 4-1 against Myrtle Beach this season.