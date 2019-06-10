Hernandez hits walk-off single, Charlotte beats Bradenton 7-6

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (AP) -- Ronaldo Hernandez hit a walk-off single with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Charlotte Stone Crabs topped the Bradenton Marauders 7-6 on Monday.

Jim Haley scored the game-winning run after he hit an RBI double.

The single by Hernandez capped an improbable comeback for the Stone Crabs, who scored seven runs in the inning for the win. Taylor Walls hit a two-run double earlier in the inning to help set the stage for the game-winning score.

The Marauders took a 6-0 lead in the top of the eighth when Travis Swaggerty scored on a wild pitch.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Chandler Raiden (2-2) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Ryan Valdes (1-2) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

Stranding 12 men on base, the Marauders did not take advantage of some good scoring chances in the loss. Robbie Glendinning doubled and singled for the Marauders. Jesse Medrano singled three times, driving home two runs.