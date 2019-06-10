Dodgers visit Angels after Buehler’s strong showing

Los Angeles Dodgers (45-21, first in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (31-35, fourth in the NL West)

Anaheim, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Hyun-Jin Ryu (9-1, 1.35 ERA, .78 WHIP, 71 strikeouts) Angels: Griffin Canning (2-2, 3.52 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Dodgers headsinto the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Walker Buehler. Buehler threw seven innings, giving up zero runs on five hits with nine strikeouts against San Francisco.

The Angels are 17-18 in home games. They have a collective on-base percentage of .334, good for fourth in the American League. Mike Trout leads the club with a mark of .453.

The Dodgers are 20-14 on the road. They have a team on-base percentage of .340, which leads the National League. Cody Bellinger leads the lineup with an OBP of .427. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trout leads the Angels with 33 extra base hits and is batting .301.

Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 20 home runs and is batting .355. David Freese is 10-for-25 with five doubles, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .260 batting average, 5.63 ERA

Dodgers: 8-2, .257 batting average, 1.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

Angels Injuries: JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Harvey: 10-day IL (back), Trevor Cahill: 10-day IL (elbow), Justin Upton: 60-day IL (toe), Andrelton Simmons: 10-day IL (ankle), David Fletcher: day-to-day (left shoulder soreness), Zack Cozart: 10-day IL (shoulder).

Dodgers Injuries: Tony Cingrani: 10-day IL (shoulder), A.J. Pollock: 10-day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 10-day IL (hip).