Valdez, Flores spur Yucatan to 6-1 win over Campeche

YUCATAN, Mexico (AP) -- Jorge Flores doubled twice, and Cesar Valdez allowed just three hits over six innings as the Leones de Yucatan defeated the Piratas de Campeche 6-1 on Sunday.

Valdez (9-0) allowed one run while striking out three to pick up the win.

Yucatan took the lead in the first when it crossed the plate for three runs, including a single by Luis Juarez that scored Alex Liddi.

After Yucatan added a run in the third when Yeison Asencio scored on a forceout, the Piratas cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Henry Alejandro Rodriguez hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Jasson Atondo.

Manuel Flores (3-3) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing six runs and eight hits in the Mexican League game. He also struck out five and walked one.