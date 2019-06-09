Sports

Duke-Vanderbilt Linescore

The Associated Press

Duke 001 100 000_2 5 0

Vanderbilt 423 120 010_13 14 0

Chillari, Carey (2), Dockman (3), Davis (6); Hickman, Raby (5), King (7), Brown (9).

W_Raby. L_Chillari.

  Comments  