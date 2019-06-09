Liput’s single leads Rancho Cuca. to 5-3 win over Inland Empire

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) -- Deacon Liput hit a run-scoring single in the third inning, leading the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes to a 5-3 win over the Inland Empire 66ers on Sunday.

The single by Liput gave the Quakes a 3-2 lead and capped a three-run inning for Rancho Cuca.. Earlier in the inning, Rancho Cuca. tied the game when Matt Beaty hit an RBI double.

After Rancho Cuca. added a run in the fourth on a home run by Starling Heredia, the 66ers cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Jordan Zimmerman hit an RBI double, driving in Gleyvin Pineda.

The Quakes tacked on another run in the ninth when Connor Wong scored on a sacrifice.

Rancho Cuca. starter Josiah Gray (3-0) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and seven hits over five innings. Opposing starter Denny Brady (2-6) took the loss in the California League game after allowing four runs and five hits over five innings.

With the win, Rancho Cuca. improved to 10-4 against Inland Empire this season.