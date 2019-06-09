Gonzalez’s double leads Birmingham to 7-4 win over Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) -- Luis Gonzalez hit a two-run double in the fifth inning, leading the Birmingham Barons to a 7-4 win over the Mobile BayBears in the second game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

The double by Gonzalez came in the midst of a four-run inning and gave the Barons a 6-4 lead. Later in the inning, Blake Rutherford hit an RBI single, driving in Gonzalez.

Laz Rivera hit an RBI single in the fourth inning to help give the Barons a 3-2 lead. The BayBears came back to take a 4-3 lead in the fourth inning when Jo Adell hit a two-run home run.

Kodi Medeiros (1-8) got the win in relief while Isaac Mattson (0-1) took the loss in the Southern League game.