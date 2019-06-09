Maness leads Nashville to 3-0 win over Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) -- Seth Maness allowed just three hits over five innings, leading the Nashville Sounds over the Tacoma Rainiers in a 3-0 win on Sunday.

Maness (4-1) struck out four and walked one to get the win.

Nashville scored its runs when Eli White hit a solo home run in the third inning and Jett Bandy hit a two-run home run in the fourth.

Anthony Misiewicz (2-3) went five innings, allowing three runs and four hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out four and walked three.

The Rainiers were blanked for the fourth time this season, while the Sounds' staff recorded their first shutout of the year.