Morejon, Ramirez and Bednar shut out Corpus Christi, Amarillo wins 6-0

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) -- Adrian Morejon, Emmanuel Ramirez and David Bednar combined for a shutout as the Amarillo Sod Poodles topped the Corpus Christi Hooks 6-0 on Sunday.

Ramirez (5-4) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked one while allowing four hits over six scoreless innings. Brett Adcock (1-6) went four innings, allowing six runs and five hits in the Texas League game. He also struck out two and walked one.

Amarillo scored two runs in the first, including a sacrifice fly by Owen Miller that scored Ivan Castillo. The Sod Poodles scored again in the third inning, when they crossed the plate for four runs, including a double by Luis Torrens that scored Edward Olivares.

Corpus Christi was held off the scoreboard for the second time this season, while the Amarillo staff recorded its third shutout of the year.