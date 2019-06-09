Eaton’s single leads Lexington over Rome in 11 innings

ROME, Ga. (AP) -- Nathan Eaton hit a two-run single in the top of the 11th inning to lead the Lexington Legends to a 7-5 win over the Rome Braves on Sunday. With the victory, the Legends swept the four-game series.

The single by Eaton scored Jackson Lueck and Jeison Guzman.

The Legends scored one run in the 10th before Rome answered in the bottom of the inning when Jose Bermudez scored on a wild pitch to tie the game 5-5.

Andres Nunez (2-1) got the win in relief while Jake Higginbotham (1-1) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

The Braves left some scoring opportunities on the table, stranding 12 baserunners in the loss. Jeremy Fernandez singled five times, scoring two runs for the Braves.