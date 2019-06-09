Derby leads San Antonio to 4-1 win over Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Bubba Derby allowed just three hits over six innings, leading the San Antonio Missions over the Las Vegas Aviators in a 4-1 win on Sunday.

Derby (3-3) allowed one run while striking out four and walking four to get the win.

Las Vegas started the scoring in the second inning. After leading off the inning with a single, Franklin Barreto stole second, went to third on a single by Corban Joseph, and then scored on a fielder's choice.

After tying the game in the fifth, the Missions took the lead for good in the sixth inning when Mauricio Dubon hit a solo home run.

The Missions added to their lead in the ninth when Jacob Nottingham hit a two-run double.

Parker Dunshee (1-4) went six innings, allowing two runs and four hits while striking out five to take the hard-luck loss in the Pacific Coast League game.