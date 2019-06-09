Sports
Thaiss’ homer leads Salt Lake to 6-5 win over Round Rock
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) -- Matt Thaiss hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the Salt Lake Bees to a 6-5 win over the Round Rock Express on Sunday.
The home run by Thaiss scored Taylor Ward to give the Bees a 6-4 lead.
In the top of the ninth, Round Rock cut into the deficit on a solo home run by AJ Reed.
Max Herrmann (1-1) got the win with four innings of scoreless, four-hit relief while Ronel Blanco (1-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.
Salt Lake hit a season-high eight doubles in its victory.
For the Express, Taylor Jones doubled twice, driving in a run and also scoring one.
