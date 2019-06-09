Arendas’ run leads Burlington to 4-3 win over Clinton

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) -- D.C. Arendas scored on an error in the sixth inning to help the Burlington Bees secure a 4-3 victory over the Clinton LumberKings in the first game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

The error, part of a two-run inning, tied the game 3-3 before Alvaro Rubalcaba got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded later in the inning.

Luke Lind (2-0) got the win with four innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Nathan Alexander (3-3) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Davis Bradshaw doubled and singled, driving in a run and also scoring one for the LumberKings.