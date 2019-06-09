Wren’s homer leads Greenville to 7-4 win over West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) -- Jordan Wren hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, leading the Greenville Drive to a 7-4 win over the West Virginia Power on Sunday.

The home run by Wren, part of a three-run inning, gave the Drive a 5-4 lead before Kole Cottam hit an RBI single later in the inning.

The Drive tacked on another run in the sixth when Tyler Esplin hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Everlouis Lozada.

Greenville starter Brayan Bello (3-5) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Clay Chandler (6-3) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and nine hits over 4 2/3 innings.

For the Power, Cesar Izturis Jr. doubled and singled.