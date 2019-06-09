Crawford, Wilson lead Salem to 2-1 win over Carolina

ZEBULON, N.C. (AP) -- Kutter Crawford pitched a complete game and Marcus Wilson homered, as the Salem Red Sox topped the Carolina Mudcats 2-1 on Sunday.

Crawford (4-5) picked up the win after he allowed one run and six hits over 5 2/3 innings. He also struck out six and walked one.

Up 1-0 in the sixth, Salem added to its lead when Wilson hit a solo home run.

Carolina answered in the bottom of the inning when Mario Feliciano hit an RBI double, driving in Clayton Andrews to cut the deficit to one.

Nelson Hernandez (6-4) went six innings, allowing two runs and six hits in the Carolina League game. He also struck out three and walked two.