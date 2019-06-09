Beloit beats Wisconsin 2-1

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) -- John Jones scored on a wild pitch and Cobie Vance scored on a groundout in the eighth inning, leading the Beloit Snappers to a 2-1 win over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Sunday.

In the bottom of the sixth, Wisconsin broke a scoreless tie on a single by Brice Turang that scored Connor McVey.

Brandon Withers (2-2) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Victor Castaneda (1-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Turang singled twice, also stealing a base for the Timber Rattlers.