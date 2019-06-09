Fortes, Rogers lead Jupiter over Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) -- Nick Fortes hit a grand slam in the eighth inning, and Trevor Rogers struck out nine hitters over six innings as the Jupiter Hammerheads defeated the Fort Myers Miracle 8-0 on Sunday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Hammerheads and a three-game winning streak for the Miracle.

The grand slam by Fortes capped a five-run inning and gave the Hammerheads an 8-0 lead after Demetrius Sims hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

Rogers (2-6) picked up the win after he walked two while allowing one hit.

Edwar Colina (3-2) went seven innings, allowing three runs and six hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out eight and walked one.

The Miracle were held scoreless for the fifth time this season, while the Hammerheads' staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.