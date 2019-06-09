Anderson and Villegas shut out Frederick, Down East wins 5-0

KINSTON, N.C. (AP) -- Reid Anderson and Francisco Villegas combined for a shutout as the Down East Wood Ducks defeated the Frederick Keys 5-0 on Sunday.

Anderson (3-2) went six scoreless innings, allowing six hits while striking out one to pick up the win. Michael Baumann (1-4) went 5 1/3 innings, allowing five runs and five hits in the Carolina League game. He also struck out four and walked five.

Down East scored three runs in the second on a two-run single by Yonny Hernandez and an RBI single by Tyler Depreta-Johnson. The Wood Ducks scored again in the sixth inning, when Depreta-Johnson and Hernandez drew walks with the bases loaded.

The Keys were held off the scoreboard for the seventh time this season, while the Wood Ducks' staff recorded their 10th shutout of the year.