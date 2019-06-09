Toronto tries to secure NBA Finals against Golden State in game 5

Golden State Warriors (57-25, first in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Toronto Raptors (58-24, second in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)

Toronto; Monday, 9 p.m. EDT

NBA FINALS: Toronto leads series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Raptors look to clinch the NBA Finals over the Golden State Warriors in game five. The Raptors won the previous meeting 105-92. Kawhi Leonard scored 36 points to lead Toronto to the victory and Klay Thompson recorded 28 points in the loss for Golden State.

The Raptors have gone 32-9 in home games. Toronto ranks sixth in the NBA shooting 36.6 percent from downtown, led by Malcolm Miller shooting 47.6 percent from 3-point range.

The Warriors are 27-14 in road games. Golden State averages 46.2 rebounds per game and is 33-7 when winning the rebounding battle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Danny Green leads the Raptors with 2.5 made 3-pointers and averages 10.3 points while shooting 45.5 percent from beyond the arc. Leonard has averaged 30.2 points and totaled 9.8 rebounds while shooting 44.8 percent over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Stephen Curry leads the Warriors averaging 27.3 points and collecting 5.4 rebounds. Thompson has averaged 21.4 points and added 3.4 rebounds while shooting 42.3 percent over the last 10 games for Golden State.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Warriors: Averaging 114.8 points, 43.7 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.9 points on 44.4 percent shooting.

Raptors: Averaging 106.3 points, 42.4 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.5 points on 42.0 percent shooting.

Raptors Injuries: None listed.

Warriors Injuries: Kevin Durant: day to day (calf).