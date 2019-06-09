Hinojosa’s homer leads Laguna to 6-5 win over Tijuana

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) -- Daniel Hinojosa hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, leading the Algodoneros Union Laguna to a 6-5 win over the Toros de Tijuana on Saturday.

The home run by Hinojosa scored Ciro Norzagaray to give the Algodoneros a 6-4 lead.

In the bottom of the eighth, Tijuana cut into the deficit on a solo home run by Luis Alfonso Cruz.

Luis Gamez (1-0) got the win in relief while Jumbo Diaz (2-4) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Jesus Valdez was a triple short of the cycle for the Toros.