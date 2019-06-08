Bechtold’s single leads Cedar Rapids over Peoria in 10 innings

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) -- Andrew Bechtold hit an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Cedar Rapids Kernels to an 8-7 win over the Peoria Chiefs on Saturday.

Ben Rodriguez scored the go-ahead run on the single after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a ground out by Jared Akins.

The Kernels scored five runs in the ninth before Peoria answered with three in the bottom of the inning to tie the game 7-7.

Bechtold singled three times, driving home two runs in the win.

Alex Schick (1-0) got the win in relief while Parker Kelly (0-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

With the win, Cedar Rapids improved to 5-2 against Peoria this season.