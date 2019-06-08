Milburn leads Midland to 3-1 win over Frisco

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) -- Matt Milburn allowed just one run over eight innings, leading the Midland RockHounds over the Frisco RoughRiders in a 3-1 win on Saturday.

Milburn (3-4) allowed eight hits while striking out six to get the win.

Midland got on the board first in the third inning when it put up three runs, including a solo home run by Greg Deichmann.

The RoughRiders cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Michael De Leon hit an RBI double, scoring Josh Altmann.

Tyler Phillips (0-4) went six innings, allowing three runs and five hits in the Texas League game. He also struck out six and walked one.