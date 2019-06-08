Schuyler’s single leads Dayton to 8-4 win over Fort Wayne

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) -- Jay Schuyler hit a two-run single in the fifth inning, leading the Dayton Dragons to an 8-4 win over the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Saturday.

The single by Schuyler came in the midst of a six-run inning and gave the Dragons a 5-4 lead. Later in the inning, Juan Martinez hit a two-run double and then scored on an error.

Eduardo Salazar (3-0) got the win in relief while Austin Smith (0-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.