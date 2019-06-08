Wing’s double leads Aguascalientes to 5-3 win over Saltillo

SALTILLO, Mexico (AP) -- Michael Wing hit a bases-clearing double in the seventh inning, leading the Rieleros de Aguascalientes to a 5-3 win over the Saraperos de Saltillo on Saturday.

The double by Wing gave the Rieleros a 5-1 lead and capped a five-run inning for Aguascalientes. Earlier in the inning, Aguascalientes tied the game when Carlos Rodriguez hit a solo home run and then took the lead when Richy Pedroza hit an RBI double.

Saltillo cut the deficit to two after Christian Zazueta and Sergio Burruel hit solo home runs in the seventh and ninth innings.

Aguascalientes right-hander Jose A. Valdez (2-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on just four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Kelvin Marte (2-3) took the tough loss in the Mexican League game after allowing two runs and five hits over six innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Zazueta homered and singled for the Saraperos.

With the win, Aguascalientes improved to 4-1 against Saltillo this season.