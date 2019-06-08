Robinson leads Great Lakes to 8-3 win over South Bend

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) -- Dan Robinson had three hits and two RBI as the Great Lakes Loons beat the South Bend Cubs 8-3 on Saturday.

Up 1-0 in the fourth, Great Lakes extended its lead when Robinson hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run triple by James Outman.

After South Bend scored a run in the fifth, the Cubs cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Rafelin Lorenzo hit a two-run home run.

The Loons later added a run in the seventh and three in the eighth. In the seventh, Robinson drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Hunter Feduccia, while Miguel Vargas hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Feduccia in the eighth.

Great Lakes right-hander Stephen Kolek (4-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on five hits over 6 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Derek Casey (3-3) took the loss in the Midwest League game after a rough outing in which he allowed four runs and five hits over 3 2/3 innings.

Christopher Morel doubled and singled twice for the Cubs.