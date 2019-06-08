Orimoloye’s single leads Dunedin to 6-4 win over Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) -- Demi Orimoloye hit a run-scoring single in the third inning, leading the Dunedin Blue Jays to a 6-4 win over the Bradenton Marauders on Saturday.

The single by Orimoloye tied the game 4-4 and capped a four-run inning for Dunedin. Earlier in the inning, Alejandro Kirk hit an RBI single and Bo Bichette scored on a wild pitch.

The Blue Jays took the lead for good in the fourth when Kirk hit an RBI single, bringing home Logan Warmoth.

Kirk singled twice, driving in two runs for Dunedin.

Mike Ellenbest (1-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Samuel Reyes (0-2) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

Dunedin took advantage of some erratic Bradenton pitching, drawing a season-high 12 walks in its victory.

With the win, Dunedin improved to 4-1 against Bradenton this season.