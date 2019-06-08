Castro’s homer leads Greensboro to 4-0 win over Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (AP) -- Rodolfo Castro hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning, leading the Greensboro Grasshoppers to a 4-0 win over the Lakewood BlueClaws on Saturday.

The home run by Castro scored Fabricio Macias and Mason Martin to give the Grasshoppers a 3-0 lead.

The Grasshoppers tacked on another run in the ninth when Connor Kaiser hit an RBI double, bringing home Castro.

Greensboro starter Luis Nova (1-0) picked up the win after allowing four hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter James McArthur (0-4) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after he allowed three runs on just three hits over 4 2/3 innings.

For the BlueClaws, Jonathan Guzman singled three times. Lakewood was held off the scoreboard for the sixth time this season, while the Greensboro staff recorded its seventh shutout of the year.

Greensboro improved to 11-3 against Lakewood this season.