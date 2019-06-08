Altoona beats Akron 2-1

ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) -- Bralin Jackson scored on an error in the sixth inning, leading the Altoona Curve to a 2-1 win over the Akron RubberDucks in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

The play, part of a two-run inning, tied the game 1-1 before Mitchell Tolman hit an RBI single later in the inning.

In the top of the third, Akron grabbed the lead on a double by Mitch Longo that scored Alexis Pantoja.

Starter James Marvel (5-5) got the win while Jared Robinson (0-1) took the loss in relief in the Eastern League game.

The Curve swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 6-0. With the win, Altoona improved to 7-3 against Akron this season.