Alford leads Buffalo to 9-2 win over Lehigh Valley

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) -- Anthony Alford doubled and singled as the Buffalo Bisons topped the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 9-2 on Saturday.

Trailing 3-0 in the second, Lehigh Valley cut into the lead when Damek Tomscha hit a solo home run.

Buffalo answered in the bottom of the inning, scoring three runs to extend its lead. Socrates Brito hit a two-run single and then scored on a single by Patrick Kivlehan en route to the five-run lead.

The Bisons later scored three runs in the eighth to punctuate the blowout.

Buffalo right-hander Andrew Sopko (1-2) picked up the win after allowing one run on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Tyler Viza (0-5) took the loss in the International League game after giving up six runs and seven hits over 1 2/3 innings.