Dobnak, Maggi carry Rochester to 6-2 win over Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) -- Drew Maggi hit a two-run home run and had two hits, and Randy Dobnak allowed just three hits over six innings as the Rochester Red Wings topped the Pawtucket Red Sox 6-2 on Saturday.

Dobnak (1-1) allowed one run while striking out five and walking one to pick up the win.

Rochester started the scoring in the second inning. After reaching base on a walk, Brent Rooker advanced to third on a double by Wilin Rosario and then scored on a double by Rosario.

After Rochester added three runs, the Red Sox cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Chad De La Guerra hit an RBI double, driving in Gorkys Hernandez.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Red Wings extended their lead in the sixth when Maggi hit a two-run home run.

Matthew Kent (0-4) went six innings, allowing six runs and seven hits in the International League game. He also struck out four and walked three.

For the Red Sox, De La Guerra homered and doubled, driving in two runs.