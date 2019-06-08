Kay leads Binghamton to 1-0 win over Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) -- Anthony Kay struck out nine over 5 1/3 innings, leading the Binghamton Rumble Ponies over the Hartford Yard Goats in a 1-0 win on Saturday.

Kay (7-3) allowed three hits while walking two to get the win.

The game's only run was scored in the top of the fourth inning. After being hit with a pitch, Barrett Barnes advanced to second on a ground out by David Thompson, went to third on an error, and then scored on an error.

Ty Culbreth (3-6) went five innings, allowing one run and two hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out five and walked one.

The Yard Goats were blanked for the seventh time this season, while the Rumble Ponies' staff recorded their eighth shutout of the year.