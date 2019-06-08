Latz, Martinez carry Down East to 4-0 win over Frederick

KINSTON, N.C. (AP) -- Julio Pablo Martinez homered and had three hits, and Jake Latz allowed just three hits over 6 2/3 innings as the Down East Wood Ducks beat the Frederick Keys 4-0 on Saturday.

Latz (5-1) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked two.

In the bottom of the first, Down East grabbed the lead on a single by Diosbel Arias that scored Yonny Hernandez. The Wood Ducks then added a run in the fourth and two in the eighth. In the fourth, Martinez hit a solo home run, while Tyler Depreta-Johnson hit a two-run single in the eighth.

Brenan Hanifee (4-5) went six innings, allowing two runs and six hits to take the hard-luck loss in the Carolina League game. He also struck out two and walked three.

The Keys were held scoreless for the sixth time this season, while the Wood Ducks' staff recorded their ninth shutout of the year.